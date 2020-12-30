CT Woman Arrested For Punching Another Female In Head Numerous Times

A Connecticut woman was arrested for allegedly punching another woman in the head numerous times.

Ivy Santos, 18, of West Haven, was arrested on Monday, Dec. 28, after Milford Police responded to a parking lot at the Connecticut Post Mall for a report of an assault, said the Milford Police.

An investigation by officers found that Santos allegedly punched another woman numerous times in the side of the head and in the face.

She was charged with assault and breach of peace and released on a promise to appear ticket.

