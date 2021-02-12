CT Woman Arrested For Cruelty To Animals After Dog Dies With Injuries

A Connecticut woman has been arrested for cruelty to animals after one of her dogs died with signs of abuse.

Christelle Sommervil, age 41, of Milford, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 8, on a warrant by Milford Police.

Sommervil is accused of bringing her deceased dog to the veterinarian. Upon arrival at the vet, it was found that the dog had a strong odor of urine, bruising along the abdomen and body, crusting over the eyes, a pressure sore, and was emaciated, Milford Police said.

Sommervil was charged with cruelty to animals and released on a promise to appear ticket.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.