CT Man Holds Knife To Woman's Throat, Threatens To Kill Her, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Milford Police arrested a man on a warrant for allegedly holding a knife to a woman's throat and threatening to kill her. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Mainzer-Einsatzfahrzeuge

A Connecticut man has been arrested on a warrant for allegedly holding a knife to a woman's throat and threatening to kill her.

Mario Delbrocco, 71, of Milford, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 6, and charged with strangulation and other charges in connection with the incident that took place in November 2020, said the Milford Police Department.

According to police, Delbrocco is accused of holding a knife to a woman's throat and threatening to kill her. He is also accused of putting his hands around the woman's throat causing injury.

Delbrocco was charged with:

  • Strangulation
  • Threatening
  • Assault of an elderly person

He is being held on a $15,000 bond. 

