CT Man Arrested For Stealing $2,800 From Two Stores, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A Connecticut man is accused of stealing more than $2,800 from two stores including a Shoprite in Milford.
A Connecticut man was arrested for allegedly stealing some $2,800 in cash from two stores last year.

James Hill, age 43, of West Haven, was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 30 by Milford Police on two active warrants which took place in January and February of 2020, Milford Police said.

Hill is accused of stealing over $1,300 from the Big Y at 105 Boston Post Road, in January 2020 and $1,500 from ShopRite, in February 2020, police said.

He was charged with two counts of larceny and was released on a promise to appear ticket. 

