CT Man Arrested Following Fight Over Toilet Paper, Police Say

A Connecticut man has been arrested for disorderly conduct after allegedly pushing another man in a fight over toilet paper.

Charles Ward, 60, of Milford, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 1, after Milford Police responded to a home for a domestic dispute, police said.

According to police, an investigation found that Ward was arrested after allegedly pushing another man over an argument over toilet paper.

He was charged with disorderly conduct and released on a promise to appear ticket.

