CT Man Among Five Nabbed After 30 Pounds Of Suspected Heroin, Fentanyl Pills Seized

A Connecticut man is one of five who have been arrested in a wide-ranging narcotics organization in which officials seized more than $2 million in heroin and fentanyl.

Litchfield County resident Nolan Reynoso, 30, of Torrington, was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 5, during a raid conducted by the NYPD, the DEA, and the New York State Police, said Bridget G. Brennan, New York City’s special narcotics prosecutor.

The takedown of the organization operating out of the Bronx came following the investigation which led to the dismantling of an alleged heroin packaging mill located inside two apartments, and the seizure of 11 kilograms of suspected heroin in brick form and over 100,000 filled individual dose glassine envelopes of heroin, as well as 500 blue pills of suspected fentanyl and $60,000 cash, the special prosecutor said.

The five defendants face charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminally using drug paraphernalia.

“As overdose deaths escalate, seizing the dangerous heroin and fentanyl before it ever hits the streets has never been more critical,” said Brennan. “I thank the dedicated investigators and attorneys who worked on this case.”

All five, including Reynoso, are expected to be arraigned on Thursday, Jan. 7.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.