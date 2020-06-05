COVID-19: Norwalk Man Saying He Had Virus Accused Of Spitting At Victim During Darien Dispute

A 42-year-old man was arrested after allegedly spitting in the face of another person during a dispute in Fairfield County and saying he had the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Saul Aguilar-Nuricumbo was arrested on Wednesday, April 29, after Darien Police responded to an altercation at Rings End Lumber.

When officers arrived, the victim told police that prior to calling the police he had been driving towards the exit when Aguilar-Nuricumbo, of Norwalk, allegedly jumped in front of his vehicle, said Darien Police Sgt. James Palmieri.

When the complainant rolled his window down to tell Aguilar-Nuricumbo to be careful, the suspect walked up to the driver’s window, told the complainant he was infected with the COVID-19 virus, and spat on him, Palmieri said.

In response, the complainant pushed Aguilar-Nuricumbo out of his car window and away from him, asked a Rings End employee to call the police, and pulled into a parking spot, police said.

Aguilar-Nuricumbo told officers that while crossing the lot the complainant yelled to him, calling him stupid.

He said he then approached the complainant to ask him what the issue was, and was struck in the face.

Aguilar-Nuricumbo then kicked the complainant’s vehicle, Palmieri said.

Based on an investigation, Aguilar-Nuricumbo was issued a misdemeanor summons breach of peace.

He was released from the scene on the promise to appear in court on Monday, June 22.

