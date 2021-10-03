29-Year-Old Connecticut Man Injured In Shooting, Police Report

Authorities are investigating after a 29-year-old man was injured in a shooting in Connecticut.

Officers responded to the area of 679 Blue Hills Ave. in Hartford on a Shot Spotter activation at about 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, according to the Hartford Police Department.

Police said officers found a Hartford man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was conscious and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Anyone with any information about the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS.

