23-Year-Old Woman Killed On I-95 After Standing Water Causes Two-Vehicle Crash, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Connecticut State Police said one person was killed during a crash on I-95 in Greenwich.
Interstate 95 in Greenwich was closed for five hours following a fatal crash between a car and a freight truck.

The crash took place around 5:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 29, on I-95 southbound just south of Exit 6 in Greenwich, said the Connecticut State Police.

According to police, a 2013 Honda CRV was traveling southbound in the left lane when it struck a large puddle of standing water due to heavy rain.

The water caused the vehicle to strike the median causing it to block the left shoulder and partial left lane.

Following the crash, a passenger, Jocelyn Bolinger, 23, of Indiana, got out of the vehicle to check out the damage, police said.

As she was standing by the passenger side door, a freight box truck also hit the standing water, causing it to hydroplane and strike the already wrecked vehicle, and Bolinger, state police said.

Bolinger was rushed by Greenwich EMS to Stamford Hospital where she later died.

The left and center lane of the highway was closed for more than five hours.

The case is under investigation.

