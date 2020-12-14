10 Hospitalized Following Seven-Vehicle Route 7 Crash

Ten people were hospitalized following a seven-vehicle crash in Northern Fairfield County.

The crash took place around 5:10 p.m., Friday, Dec. 11, on southbound Route 7 in the area of Exit 11 in Brookfield.

When Brookfield firefighters, with help from the Danbury Fire Department, arrived on the scene, they found seven vehicles that had crashed into each other.

Paramedic ambulances 18-1 and 18-3 responded with Engines 4, 22, and Rescue 3 from Brookfield. Rescue 1, Engine 23, and four ambulances from the City of Danbury also responded.

Overall, 12 people were evaluated for injuries, and 10 were transported to area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

"This is the third multi-patient accident in that area in the last several weeks," said the Brookfield Fire Department. "We urge drivers to travel safely and to wear their seatbelts."

