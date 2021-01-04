Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Retired CT State Trooper Dies Unexpectedly At Age 50

Kathy Reakes
Trooper First Class Patrick Dragon
Trooper First Class Patrick Dragon Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

A longtime retired Connecticut State Trooper has died unexpectedly. 

Trooper First Class Patrick Dragon, 50, of Brooklyn, Connecticut, died on Saturday, Jan. 2, at Hartford Hospital, said the Connecticut State Police.

A cause of death has not been released to date.

Dragon, a member of the 107th Training Troop entered the State Police Training Academy on January 9, 1998. 

Upon graduation, he served as a patrol trooper at Troop D in Danielson, as a resident trooper in the town of Sterling, as a detective in the Eastern District Major Crime Squad, and as a detective in the Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit. 

Dragon was also a first responder to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown. 

He retired from the department in 2018.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service for Dragon is being planned for a later date. Additional details will be announced as the information becomes available.

