Retired CT State Trooper Dies Unexpectedly At Age 50

A longtime retired Connecticut State Trooper has died unexpectedly.

Trooper First Class Patrick Dragon, 50, of Brooklyn, Connecticut, died on Saturday, Jan. 2, at Hartford Hospital, said the Connecticut State Police.

A cause of death has not been released to date.

Dragon, a member of the 107th Training Troop entered the State Police Training Academy on January 9, 1998.

Upon graduation, he served as a patrol trooper at Troop D in Danielson, as a resident trooper in the town of Sterling, as a detective in the Eastern District Major Crime Squad, and as a detective in the Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit.

Dragon was also a first responder to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown.

He retired from the department in 2018.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service for Dragon is being planned for a later date. Additional details will be announced as the information becomes available.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.