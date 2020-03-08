Three CT Residents Charged In Elder Fraud Cases

Three Connecticut residents were among those targeted and charged following the “largest coordinated sweep of elder fraud cases in history,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

The Department of Justice said that this year, prosecutors charged more than 400 people - up from 260 the year before - for elder scams. In each case, offenders allegedly engaged in financial schemes that targeted or largely affected seniors.

In total, the charged elder schemers caused alleged losses of over a billion dollars.

In Connecticut, Torrington resident Lestor Burroughs, a registered securities broker, allegedly schemed elderly investment clients from between 2012 and 2019. During his scheme, Burroughs allegedly defrauded clients to obtain money and property by making false claims and promises.

Between January 2018 and February 2019, New Haven resident Melissa Meole was charged with theft and embezzlement from a health care benefit program, wire fraud, bank fraud, health care fraud, and aggravated identity theft.

Hebron resident Jennifer O’Brien - also known as Jennifer Brokaw - who was the power of attorney for her mother in September 2012 allegedly misappropriated her benefit funds. She was charged with multiple counts of wire fraud.

“Americans are fed up with the constant barrage of scams that maliciously target the elderly and other vulnerable citizens,” Attorney General William Barr stated. “This year, the Department of Justice prosecuted more than 400 defendants, whose schemes totaled more than a billion dollars.

“I want to thank the men and women of the Department’s Consumer Protection Branch, which coordinated this effort, and all those in the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and Criminal Division who worked tirelessly to bring these cases.

"The Department is committed to stopping the full range of criminal activities that exploit America’s seniors.”

Barr also announced the launch of a National Elder Fraud Hotline, which will provide services to seniors who may have been victimized by scammers.

Case managers will assist callers with reporting the suspected fraud to relevant agencies and by providing resources and referrals to other appropriate services as needed.

Seniors who believe they may have been scammed have been instructed to call the Hotline at (833) 372-8311.

