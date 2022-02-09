Thousands Of Dollars Raised For Funeral Of 21-Year-Old Fatally Shot In CT

Members of the community have raised thousands of dollars for the funeral services of a 21-year-old woman who was fatally shot in Connecticut.

The Hartford Police Department reported that Allison McCoy, of Hartford, was pronounced dead after she was found at an apartment on Evergreen Avenue on Monday, Feb. 7, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Another woman was also injured in the shooting, police reported.

McCoy's mother, Stephanie Howard, set up a GoFundMe with the goal of raising $7,000 for McCoy's funeral expenses.

As of Wednesday, Feb. 9, the fundraiser has reached $4,956.

"She was 21 years old & without life insurance," Howard wrote. "Those who know me, know that I hate to ask but I want my daughter to rest easy. Sadly it costs more to die than to be born. I humbly ask that any & all that are able, please assist me with being able to give my Ally a going home service. No amount is too big or too small. Thank you in advance & I pray you all stay safe."

