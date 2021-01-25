Suspect On Loose After Armed Robbery At CT McDonald's

An armed suspect with a loaded gun stole a cash drawer from a Connecticut McDonald's by reaching into the drive-thru window and grabbing the drawer.

The incident took place around 12:30 a.m., Monday, Jan. 25 at the McDonald's on Route 75 in Windsor Locks, said police.

According to police, a vehicle was at the drive-through window when a person walked between the car and the window.

When the McDonald's employee opened the cash drawer, the person stuck their head and upper body into the window and grabbed the cash drawer.

A short struggle ensued until they noticed a black handgun in the suspect's hand. The suspect ran away with the cash drawer.

Windsor Locks police, along with a K-9 officer tracked the suspect until the scent was lost, police said.

The suspect is described as being a Black or Hispanic man wearing a blue hoodie, surgical type mask, black Adidas pants, and sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 860-627-1461.

