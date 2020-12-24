Suspect Nabbed For Allegedly Killing Fellow CT UPS Worker, Police Say

Connecticut State Police have captured a suspect following a massive statewide manhunt for the alleged murder of a UPS driver on Route 8.

Police arrested Hartford County resident Elijah David Bertrand, age 19, who is also a UPS employee, around 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 23, in Litchfield County, in the town of Plymouth, said state police.

The murder took place around 10:36 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 22, in Litchfield County on Route 8 northbound near Exit 37 in Watertown, said state police.

Troopers discovered the murdered man, identified as 28-year-old Nathan Daniel Burk, of Waterbury after members of Troop L in Litchfield originally responded to a reported vehicle crash involving a UPS shipping truck.

State police did not offer additional information surrounding the killing.

Following his arrest, Bertrand, of Bristol, was taken to Troop L in Litchfield where he was said to have cooperated with police.

He was charged with murder and is being held on a $2 million bond.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.