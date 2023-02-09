Repeat Offender: Fairfield Man Nabbed Second Time For Torturing Animal, Police Say

A Fairfield County man who was arrested last year for allegedly abusing and torturing a cat has been arrested again for doing the same thing again, police said.

Following a continued investigation into the actions of Raymond Neuberger, age 39, of Fairfield, after his Tuesday, Oct. 04, 2022 arrest, Fairfield Police arrested him again on Monday, Feb. 6, said Lt. Michael Paris of the Fairfield Police.

In the new case, Neuberger is again accused of abusing and torturing a different cat than that of his previous arrest, Paris said.

Neuberger was charged with cruelty to animals and released after posting a $10,000 bond. He is due to appear in court on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

“The Fairfield Police thank the public for coming forward to provide information that leads to the arrest of these suspects, especially in this case where the victim is that of an innocent animal," Paris said.

Anonymous tips can be submitted via the Fairfield PD mobile app or by texting the keyword FPDCT plus your message/tip to 847411 (Tip411). Tips can also be submitted online at fpdct.com/tips.

