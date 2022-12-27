Overnight Altercation At I-95 Rest Stop In Fairfield Under Investigation

State police are investigating after a man was found attacked at an I-95 rest stop.
The incident took place in the Town of Fairfield around 10:30 p.m., on Monday, Dec. 26, according to the Connecticut State Police.
Troopers responded to reports of a physical altercation at the stop.
Upon arrival, one person was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, the department said.
Further details have not yet been released.
This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfield and receive free news updates.