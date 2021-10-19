Online Sports Wagering, iCasino Opening In Connecticut

Online sports wagering and iCasino are set to make their debut in Connecticut sooner than expected.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced that as of 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, the Connecticut Lottery Corporation, the Mohegan Tribe, and the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe can start offering online gambling to adults 21 and older.

The announcement comes following a seven-day soft launch in Connecticut after receiving approval to move forward with the plan.

Officials said that more than 130 games have been approved by the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection for both the FanDuel and DraftKings apps.

“This is an exciting moment for our state and our tribal partners,” Lamont said. “Connecticut has proven to be a leader when it comes to the gaming economy going back decades, and that legacy will continue with the launch of these new online options for all eligible residents.

Lamont added that he “is very proud to say that (he) placed the first legal, in-person sports wager in our state’s history just two weeks ago, and (he) encourages those who want to participate in placing wagers to do so, responsibly.

“I extend my gratitude to the staff at the Department of Consumer Protection for their efforts over the last several months to make this possible, particularly since this is one of the fastest state implementations of online gaming and sports wagering of any state in the nation.”

Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle Seagull added that “this is an exciting time in our state, and we are proud of the work we have done to ensure a safe and successful gaming landscape in Connecticut. We encourage everyone to enjoy these new forms of entertainment responsibly.”

