Number Of Fairfield County COVID-19 Cases Doubles To 15

The number of people who have tested positive for the novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19) has doubled in the last 24 hours.

A total of 15 positive cases have now been reported in Fairfield County as of Sunday afternoon, March 15, up from seven on Saturday, March 14.

There are now 21 positive cases in Connecticut, with the others in Litchfield (three), Hartford (one), New Haven (one) and Tolland (one).

A member of the UConn community was among those testing positive for COVID-19. That patient, who tested positive Saturday, was discharged from the hospital and is quarantining with his family.

In addition, a child from Rhode Island tested positive for COVID-19 in Connecticut, where the child attended a daycare facility in Mystic. The facility has been closed. That case counts toward Rhode Island's total.

Here's a look at the Fairfield County cases in which specific information, including place of residence, has been released.

Darien: A man in his 50s.

A man in his 50s. Greenwich (2): A man in his 40s and another man in his 20s.

A man in his 40s and another man in his 20s. New Canaan: A 65-year-old man who lives in a private residence.

A 65-year-old man who lives in a private residence. Norwalk: A man in his 40s

Stamford: The person tested positive on Wednesday, March 11, a day after returning from a trip overseas.

The person tested positive on Wednesday, March 11, a day after returning from a trip overseas. Westport: A woman in her 40s.

A woman in her 40s. Wilton: A man in his 40s who recently returned from California.

A woman in her 60s from Bethlehem in Litchfield County is a healthcare worker at Bridgeport Hospital. The case counts toward Litchfield's total as do three others who tested positive at Fairfield County hospitals: a Westchester woman in her 20s, and two other Westchester residents who work at hospitals in the Fairfield County.

