Man With Prior Convictions Admits To Drug Trafficking Offense In Fairfield County

Christina Coulter
Gavel
Gavel Photo Credit: Pixabay/QuinceCreative

An ex-convict from Fairfield County could face life in prison after pleading guilty to possessing and intending to distribute over 500 grams of cocaine and has been released on a $1.5 million dollar bond pending his sentencing. 

On June 7 of 2019, police in Norwalk and Stamford found 600 grams of cocaine, six kilograms of marijuana, 77 oxycodone pills and 46 fentanyl pills, 771 THC vape cartridges, and $53,943 in cash while conducting a search warrant at Sandalo's residence in Norwalk, according to the office of U.S. Attorney for Connecticut John H. Durham. 

In 2011 and 2013, Sandalo was reportedly been convicted of federal narcotics trafficking offenses. 

Sandalo will be sentenced to a minimum of 10 years and could face life in prison, according to Grisham. 

