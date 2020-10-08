Man Sentenced For Trafficking Heroin, Cocaine In Connecticut

A citizen of the Dominican Republic last known to be living in Litchfield County is facing deportation after being sentenced for trafficking heroin and cocaine in Connecticut.

Henly Feliz Santiago, 43, who was last residing in Torrington, was sentenced this week in Bridgeport District Court to 48 months in prison following his guilty plea in January last year.

Specifically, Santiago pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and distribution of, one kilogram or more of heroin.

At the conclusion of his prison sentence, Santiago will face immigration proceedings.

U.S. Attorney John Durham said that in January 2018, police investigators in Indiana seized three kilograms of heroin that was being transported to Santiago in Torrington.

The investigation into the seized heroin led to the discovery that Santiago was involved in a cross-country heroin and cocaine transport conspiracy into Connecticut.

Durham said that on Jan. 20, 2018, an Orange County Sheriff stopped a tractor-trailer at a toll barrier on I-87 in Newburgh.

During the stop, police said that the driver, Saul Onzures, and his passenger, Fransisco Castillo, both of El Paso, Texas, were in possession of 10 kilograms of cocaine that were being shipped to Santiago.

Santiago has been detained since his arrest on Nov. 8, 2018. Onzures and Castillo pleaded guilty to related charges and were sentenced to prison terms of 27 months and 25 months, respectively.

