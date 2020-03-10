Man Charged With Sexually Abusing Toddler In Fairfield County

A Fairfield County man is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulted a 3-year-old child, police said.

Danbury resident Craig Mayo, 59, was charged with first-degree sexual assault, criminal attempt to commit sexual assault and risk of injury for impairing the morals of a child last year.

According to police, in April last year, the Danbury Police Department received a report of a sexual assault involving the child inside a home the two shared with Mayo. At the time of the alleged assault, Mayo was dating his victim’s grandmother.

The child reportedly told investigators that Mayo “touched her private areas” and refused to stop when told to. Mayo was taking care of the child at the time of the alleged while the rest of the family was out of the house. The child later told her mother, who alerted police in Danbury.

Mayo initially denied any wrongdoing, but the investigation led to his arrest last month. He is currently released on a $200,000 bond and an Order of Protection was filed on behalf of his victim. Mayo is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, March 31 to respond to the charges.

