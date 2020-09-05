Man Charged With Robbery, Firearm, Carjacking Offenses In Fairfield County

A Fairfield County man allegedly dragged a driver for several hundred yards during a carjacking before going on a crime spree that included multiple stolen vehicles and gunpoint robberies.

Bridgeport resident Tyiese Warren, also known as “Loose Screw” pleaded not guilty this week to robbery, firearm and carjacking charges following incidents in Fairfield County earlier this year.

It is alleged that on Wednesday, March 25, Warren and a co-conspirator stole a car that was in front of the Citgo Service Station and Quik Mart on Barnum Avenue in Stratford.

Proseuctors said that during the carjacking, the car’s driver attempted to prevent the theft and hung onto the car for several hundred yards before he was forced to let go of the vehicle.

Warren and the other suspect then allegedly engaged in a carjacking involving a Toyota Corolla in Bridgeport at gunpoint before stealing that car.

Minutes later, it is alleged that the two robbed the same Citgo in Stratford, taking cash from the store and a cellphone from one of the store clerks.

The investigation by Stratford Police detectives led them to Warren, who was arrested later that night after crashing a different stolen car on an I-95 ramp and attempting to flee on foot before being apprehended.

Warren, 20, was charged with interference with commerce by robbery, brandishing, carrying, and using a firearm during and relating to a crime of violence, and carjacking.

If convicted, Warren faces 20 years in prison on the top charge. His next court appearance is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 15.

