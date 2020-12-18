Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Injured Bald Eagle Rescued By Hiker, ECONN Police

A Connecticut DEEP officer saved an injured bald eagle found in a park by a hiker.

An injured bald eagle found by a hiker was rescued by the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and is being treated.

The bird, with an injured wing, was found in Thomaston, in Litchfield County, by a hiker and was unable to fly, said the ECONN Police.

DEEP Officer John Chickos rescued the eagle and then swaddled it in his coat and placed it into an open bag to keep it warm and so it could spread out a little.

The department then took the bird to the Sharon Audubon Center where it is said to be doing well, DEEP officials said.

Anyone who spots an injured animal in the parks can call DEEP's 24-hour dispatch at 860-424-3333.

