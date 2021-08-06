Governor Requests Aid For CT Farmers Who Suffered Damage From Tropical Storm Elsa

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has submitted a request to the federal government to help farmers who lost crops and suffered damage from Tropical Storm Elsa in early July.

The governor made submitted an agricultural disaster declaration request to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to an announcement on Thursday, Aug. 5.

If the disaster declaration is approved, farmers in the state will be eligible for certain federal disaster assistance programs, including emergency loans.

“Farm owners are small business owners, and not only are they responsible for employing a significant number of people and generating economic activity, but they grow the food that we all rely on,” Gov. Ned Lamont said. “Any bit of relief from the damage sustained during this tropical storm will be an aid to these farmers. The USDA has been a great partner to Connecticut, and I appreciate their assistance on this recovery effort.”

