Four Fairfield County Residents Test Positive For COVID-19, Including Child, Lamont Says

Four Fairfield County residents have tested positive for the novel strain of the coronavirus, including a child, as well as one person in Litchfield County, Gov. Ned Lamont announced.

The child who tested positive is from Stratford, state officials said during a press conference on Thursday afternoon, March 12. The Stratford School district has closed all of its schools.

In addition to the child, a Stamford woman in her 60s also tested COVID-19 position. She had recently returned from a trip to Italy. The woman is being treated at Stamford Hospital.

In addition, a New York resident, a woman in her 20s, tested positive at Greenwich Hospital.

That case counts towards New York's total of 358 cases. Fairfield County now has five COVID-19 cases and Connecticut six. A total of 89 people have tested negative. in the state

So far, 95 patients have been tested for the virus, of those six have tested positive, which includes the New York resident who has since returned home.

The governor also issued two new executive orders including an order that waives the 180-day requirement for schools in order to lift the burden off districts and give them the flexibility to do what is in the "best interest for their community."

Lamont also banned all gatherings of 250 or more people in efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 but suggested that residents avoid large gatherings if possible.

Other efforts being undertaken by the government include instituting a 90-day extension for DMV-related situations to limit the number of people gathering and an effort to allow residents living paycheck to paycheck who become ill with the virus to receive unemployment.

The governor also asked all state and private employees to work from home if possible.

