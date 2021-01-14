Former CT Resident Admits To Possessing Child Sex Abuse Images

A former Connecticut resident convicted of sexually abusing a minor in 1996 will spend at least a decade behind bars after admitting to possessing child pornography.

Michelle Lynn Gschlect, who lived in New Haven, formerly known as Richard Gschlect, pleaded guilty in district court this week to one count of child pornography following her arrest in 2019.

U.S. Attorney John Durham said that in August 2016, Gschlect was convicted in state court of sexual assault related to the aggravated sexual abuse of a minor. In July 2015, Gschlect was also convicted in state court of possessing child pornography.

According to Durham, in March 2019, Gschlect began serving a 10-year probation term. Four months later, in July 2019, Gschlect’s probation officer received a tip that Gschlect’s cellphone had images of sexual abuse of minors, leading to her arrest on July 31, 2019

In total, 174 images of child pornography, including images depicting the sexual abuse of prepubescent children and infants were found on Gschlect’s phone.

Gschlect, age 51, is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday, April 8, where she will face a mandatory minimum term of 10 years in prison and a max of 20 years due to her criminal history.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.