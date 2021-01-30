Felon From Fairfield County Sentenced For Making Threat While Armed, Feds Say

A Fairfield County man has been sentenced to 48 months in prison for the illegal possession of a handgun and for making threats while armed.

Marques Milton, 36, of Bridgeport, also known as “Biz,” was sentenced Tuesday, Jan. 26, to prison time followed by three years of supervised release, said John Durham, U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on Thursday, March 1, 2018, Bridgeport police officers arrested Milton in connection with a gunpoint threatening incident that occurred in February 2018.

At the time of his arrest, Milton possessed a fully loaded Beretta 9mm pistol, an additional 18 rounds of ammunition, and a quantity of marijuana.

Prior to March 2018, Milton was convicted in state court of robbery in the first degree and unlawful restraint in the first degree. It is a violation of federal law for a person previously convicted of a felony offense to possess a firearm or ammunition that has moved in interstate or foreign commerce, the complaint said.

State forensic examiners have connected the Beretta 9mm pistol to shell casings recovered after a shooting incident on Linwood Avenue in Bridgeport on Monday, February 19, 2018.

On that date, one of approximately 10 shots that were fired grazed a cable company employee who was working on a nearby utility pole.

Milton has been charged in state court in connection with this incident, and also in connection with alleged shooting incidents on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in Bridgeport, and on Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Waterbury, both of which caused serious injuries to victims.

