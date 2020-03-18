Fairfield County Man Is First Connecticut Resident To Die From COVID-19

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has claimed its first life in Connecticut.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced around 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 18 that a man in his 80s, who was had been admitted recently to Danbury Hosptial, has died of complications from COVID-19.

The man had been a resident of an assisted living facility in Ridgefield, Lamont said.

"It's very sad," Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi said.

Referring to the COVID-19 outbreak, Marconi said, "This is serious stuff."

"I want to thank all of the doctors, nurses, and medical professionals at the hospital who did everything in their power to save his life," Lamont said. "I also want to acknowledge the dedicated professionals from hospitals and medical centers throughout our state who continue to work on the front lines and treat patients, in addition to all of the support staff who are providing critical assistance through this trying time.

"We know that people of an advanced age and in certain conditions are among the most at risk of this disease, however I urge everyone in Connecticut – regardless of age or condition – to take an active role in doing their part to reduce the spread of this virus throughout our communities so we can protect one another."

