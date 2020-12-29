Fairfield County Duo Charged In Connection To Car Theft Rings

Two men from Fairfield County could face up to 20 years in prison after collectively stealing at least 15 vehicles, authorities said.

The two men, police said, are members of a Connecticut car theft ring, stealing numerous motor vehicles and stealing valuables from cars left open at night in upper-middle-class areas.

Police in Westly, Rhode Island spotted 21-year-old Christopher "Chucky" Mulkern and 20-year-old Edwin Cordero, both of Stratford, shortly after midnight on Wednesday, Dec. 2 in a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Westport the day before, according to the office of United States Attorney for Connecticut John H. Durham.

The pair led officers on a high-speed chase, police said, driving the stolen Porche at speeds of at least 86 miles per hour. Rhode Island police were reportedly "forced to terminate pursuit" at this point for "safety reasons."

At approximately 4 a.m. that evening, the pair allegedly used the stolen Porsche to steal another vehicle, a Dodge Challenger, from a residence in Milford. '

Soon afterward, when Stratford Police spotted and tried to pull over the stolen Porsche, its driver rammed into a car stopped at a red light at an intersection, drove up onto the sidewalk through the red light, and then struck another vehicle, causing it to overturn, police said.

In the damaged Porsche, the pair traveled to Bridgeport on I-95, where police apprehended them and took them into custody as they were attempting to get into a stolen Audi A4 parked on Gregory Street.

In the Audi, police said, 13 key fobs, five cellphones, two stolen credit cards and the keys to the Dodge that was stolen earlier that evening were found, police said. Ultimately, the Dodge was found parked in Bridgeport on Main Street.

On Tuesday, Dec. 22, a grand jury in New Haven charged Mulkern and Cordero guilty of transportation of a stolen vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle, according to Durham's office. Both charges carry a maximum sentence of 10 years.

