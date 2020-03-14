Fairfield County Accounts For Most Of CT's 13 COVID-19 Cases; Here's A Breakdown By Town

The number of people who have tested positive for the novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19) is on the rise.

A total of 13 have now tested positive for COVID-19 in Connecticut, state officials confirmed.

Seven of those are from Fairfield County. The others are in Licthfield (three), Hartford (one) and New Haven (one).

A member of the Yale community was among those testing positive for COVID-19. Another community member and a household contact are also undergoing diagnostic evaluation, the university said on Saturday, March 14.

Prior to the Yale case, as of Friday, March 13, there had been 137 tests completed in the state with125 have come back negative.

In addition, a child from Rhode Island tested positive for COVID-19 in Connecticut, where the child attended a daycare facility in Mystic. The facility has been closed.

Here's a look at the Fairfield County cases:

Darien: A man in his 50s.

A man in his 50s. Greenwich (2): A man in his 40s and another man in his 20s.

A man in his 40s and another man in his 20s. New Canaan: An elderly man who lives in a private residence.

An elderly man who lives in a private residence. Stamford: The person tested positive on Wednesday, March 11, a day after returning from a trip overseas.

The person tested positive on Wednesday, March 11, a day after returning from a trip overseas. Westport: A woman in her 40s.

A woman in her 40s. Wilton: A man in his 40s who recently returned from California.

A woman in her 60s from Bethlehem in Litchfield County is a healthcare worker at Bridgeport Hospital. The case counts toward Litchfield's total as do three others who tested positive at Fairfield County hospitals: a Westchester woman in her 20s, and two other Westchester residents who work at hospitals in the Fairfield County.

