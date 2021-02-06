Eversource Issues Warning For Increased Reports of Scam

Eversource is warning customers of a classic utility scam involving a threat to disconnect a customer’s electric or gas service because of an unpaid bill and demanding immediate payment is circulating through the region again.

A recent case involved an area company that received a call from scammers posing as Eversource and have continued to receive threatening calls to shut off power unless an immediate payment was made.

“We get scam calls all the time. Last month alone we got multiple calls threatening to disconnect our power,” said Kim Masse of Northeast Garage Door Systems, “They have been robocalls telling us to ‘press 1 to pay.’

I went online to ensure my Eversource bill was correct and I contacted a company representative. I even called the robocall number back and got a recording that it was an unworkable number. I hope my story helps other businesses identify the red flags so they can avoid falling victim to these scammers.”

In addition to scams like the one targeted at Northeast Garage Door Systems, Eversource is warning customers about new techniques being employed to steal customers’ money. Some of the energy company’s customers have reported receiving a call from someone claiming to be from Eversource and using a real employee’s name offering a discount on their electric bill, the company said.

Others have reported receiving an email that contains the Eversource logo. These are new deceptive tactics scammers are using to steal someone’s money and sensitive personal information.

The company said customers who are scheduled for disconnection due to nonpayment receive a written notice that includes information on how to maintain their service.

Customers can verify they are speaking with an Eversource representative by asking for some basic information about their accounts like the name on the account, the account address, and the exact past-due balance.

Customers who think they are the victim of a scam are encouraged to contact the energy company at l-800-286-2000 if they receive a call, text, email or if someone shows up at their door to verify it’s Eversource.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.