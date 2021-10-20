Elected Official In CT Arrested On Federal Fraud Complaint

An elected official in Connecticut was charged on a federal fraud complaint after allegedly defrauding his city out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

In New Haven County, Democratic State Rep. Michael DiMassa is facing a fraud charge following allegations that he defrauded the City of West Haven out of more than $630,000.

DiMassa was elected to the Connecticut House of Representatives in November 2016 to represent the 116th Assembly District of West Haven and New Haven

It is alleged that DiMassa, age 30, formed the Compass Investment Group with another person and proceeded to bill the city and its “COVID-19 Grant Department” for consulting services that were to be provided to the West Haven Health Department that never took place.

Between February and September of this year, the City of West Haven paid Compass Investment Group a total of $636,783.70.

During the fraud scam, prosecutors allege that DiMassa made multiple large cash withdrawals from the Compass Investment Group bank account, some of which were made shortly before and after he was caught on camera making a large buy-in at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut.

“Elected officials are rightly held to a high standard of conduct and trust. Even the slightest hint of wrongdoing bruises that trust,” House Speaker Matt Ritter and Majority Leader Jason Rojas said in a joint statement. “We have significant concerns about Rep. DiMassa’s arrest but we don’t have information on the charges or additional details.

“We will be monitoring this story closely to see when and if more facts emerge. In the meantime, we are immediately removing Rep. DiMassa from all committee and leadership assignments.”

DiMassa was charged with one count of wire fraud. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison. He was released on a $250,000 bond following his initial court appearance and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Friday, Dec. 10.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

