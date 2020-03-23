Eight Have Now Died From COVID-19 Outbreak In Connecticut With Number Of Cases Now 327

Eight Connecticut residents have now died as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

The most recent fatality reported was a New Canaan woman in her 80s. She lived in a private residence and died at Norwalk Hospital, authorities said.

That death marked the fifth COVID-19 fatality in Fairfield County. The others in the state have been in Tolland (two) and Hartford (one).

There are now a total of 327 cases in Connecticut as of Monday, March 23, with 104 new cases reported, according to the state Department of Public Health.

Fairfield County has 208 cases, accounting for 63.6 percent of the state's cases, with 20 hospitalizations (9.6 percent).

A total of 51 are being hospitalized statewide, accounting for 15.6 percent of all cases.

The age group with the most infections is 40-49, where 70 people were diagnosed as COVID-19 positive.

Here's a breakdown of cases by county:

Fairfield County 208

Hartford County 54

Litchfield County 12

Middlesex County 6

New Haven County 29

New London County 3

Tolland County 14

Windham County 1

Total: 327

