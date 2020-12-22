CT State Police To Ramp Up Enforcement For Holidays

Connecticut State Police are planning heightened patrols during the holiday season, per usual, to catch drunk drivers and prevent snow-caused accidents.

“Weather conditions can change rapidly this time of year. We ask all drivers to please heed any weather precautions prior to leaving for their destination. The safety of everyone on the road should remain your top priority,” noted Colonel Stavros Mellekas, commanding officer of the Connecticut State Police.

He added: “While on patrol, Troopers will focus on distracted driving and those who may be operating under the influence. Please, be our partners in safety by following state laws on the road.”

State police offered these tips for driving safely, and to avoid being pulled over, during the heightened traffic of the holiday season:

Drive at the speed limit

Remember to use your turn signals

Don't use your phone while driving

Don't drink or do drugs before getting behind the wheel

When it's safe to do so, slow down below the speed limit and move into the next lane whenever police, emergency vehicles or tow trucks are passing

Ensure that you and your passengers are all wearing seat belts

Police also recommend these preparatory measures before embarking on a trip:

Make sure your gas tank is full

Check your windshield wipers, wiper fluid and tire pressure before getting on the road

Fully charge your phone

Carry winter blankets, snacks and drinking water in case of an emergency

Check traffic and weather conditions before getting on the road

Keep a shovel and sand or salt in your vehicle

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.