News

CT Requests Presidential Major Disaster Declaration For Ida Damage

Nicole Valinote
Damage caused by Tropical Depression Ida
Damage caused by Tropical Depression Ida Photo Credit: Eversource

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has submitted a request for a presidential major disaster declaration following the damage caused by Tropical Depression Ida in September.

Lamont announced on Friday, Oct. 22, that the request came after weeks of data collection required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“If approved, this federal declaration will allow many municipalities and homeowners to become eligible for much-needed assistance to recover from the damages caused by this storm," Lamont said in a statement. 

Lamont requested the FEMA Individual Assistance Program for Fairfield and New London counties and for the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and the Mohegan Tribal Nation.

He also requested the FEMA Public Assistance Program for Fairfield County and Middlesex County.

Lamont said public assistance damage assessments in Litchfield, New Haven and New London counties remain in progress. Once they have been finalized, he anticipates amending his request. 

