CT Man Sentenced For Conspiring To Provide Material Support To ISIS

A Connecticut man was sentenced to 12-and-a-half years in prison for providing material supporting to ISIS, a foreign terrorist organization.

Azizjon Rakhmatov, a New Haven resident and also a citizen of Uzbekistan, was sentenced on Thursday, Jan. 14, said the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.

In addition to the sentence, governmental officials said they also intend to seek Rakhmatov's removal to Uzbekistan upon completion of his sentence of imprisonment.

“Today’s sentence demonstrates that there are significant consequences for those who support terrorism,” stated Acting U.S. Attorney DuCharme. "Once again, we have rooted out ISIS’s supporters, methods and means, and prevented ISIS from carrying out its abhorrent extremist agenda.”

According to court filings, in 2014, Rakhmatov’s co-defendants Abdurasul Juraboev and Akhror Saidakhmetov planned to travel to Syria to fight on behalf of ISIS. Rakhmatov and co-defendant Abror Habibov discussed providing their own money to cover Saidakhmetov’s travel expenses and to purchase a firearm for Saidakhmetov once he arrived in Syria.

Rakhmatov also agreed to collect money from others to fund Saidakhmetov’s travel. On the day before Saidakhmetov’s scheduled departure, Rakhmatov transferred $400 into co-defendant Akmal Zakirov’s personal bank account to facilitate Saidakhmetov’s travel to and expenses in Syria.

Co-conspirator Dilkhayot Kasimov also agreed to fund Saidakhmetov’s travel and brought the group’s money to Saidakhmetov at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Juraboev, Saidakahmetov, Habibov, and Zakirov have previously pleaded guilty, and Kasimov was convicted at trial in September 2019. Juraboev and Saidakahmetov each were sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment. Kasimov, Habibov, and Zakirov are awaiting sentencing.

