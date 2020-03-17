CT Man Charged With Threatening To Kill Congressman

A Connecticut man is facing federal charges for allegedly threatening to murder California Congressman Adam Schiff with his bare hands.

Robert Phelps, 62, of Torrington, was arrested and charged in federal court with one count of threatening to assault and murder a U.S. official, U.S. Attorney John Durham announced. He was taken into custody on Friday, March 13, and charged on Monday, March 16.

It is alleged that on Nov. 12, last year, the office of U.S. Representative Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee who headed the House's team in impeachment proceedings of President Donald Trump, received a threatening communication through a Meeting Request entry form on Congressman Schiff’s official website.

Durham said the meeting request included the statement “…I want to kill you with my bare hands and smash your…face in.” In addition, in response to the preferred days of the week for the meeting request, Phelps wrote, “Measure your Coffin day.”

It is further alleged that on Dec. 4 last year, , investigators interviewed Phelps at his Torrington residence and confirmed that Phelps sent the threatening messages.

Phelps was also charged with making interstate threats. If convicted, Phelps will face up to 10 years in prison. He’s currently released on a $25,000 bond and scheduled to appear back in court later this year.

