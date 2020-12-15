Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
CT Man Admits To Possessing Over 500,000 Child Sex Abuse Images, Videos

Perugini was arrested on Sunday, Nov. 8, pleaded guilty to one felony count of possession of child pornography on Monday, Dec. 14, and was released after posting $50,000 bail, police said. He will reportedly be sentenced in March of this year. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A 78-year-old Connecticut man could serve up to 20 years in prison after over 500,000 images and videos of children being sexually abused were allegedly found on his computer by police. 

Homeland Security Investigations in Boston received a complaint that John T. Perugini, of Waterbury, had been paying for access to a porn website specializing in videos depicting children, the office of U.S. Attorney John H. Durham just announced.

On Thursday, Oct. 29, agents seized Perugini's computer equipment, including multiple external storage devices, from his Waterbury home. 

Perugini was arrested on Sunday, Nov. 8, then pleaded guilty to one felony count of possession of child pornography on Monday, Dec. 14, and was released after posting $50,000 bail, police said. 

He is due to be sentenced in March of this year. 

For more information about the U.S. Department of Justice's Project Safe Childhood, which is prosecuting this case, please visit justice.gov/psc

To report cases of child exploitation, please visit cybertipline.com.

