CT Man Accused Of Filming His Sexual Assault Of 8-Year-Old

Christina Coulter
A Connecticut man could face up to 50 years in prison after he allegedly filmed himself sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl. 

Authorities carried out a warrant to search the residence, computer, cell phone, Google Photos account, and computer storage media of 30-year-old Saeed Mustapha Moussa, in September of 2020 after receiving a complaint that a video depicting his sexual assault on a young child was stored on his cell phone, according to the office of U.S. Attorney for Connecticut John H. Durham. 

Moussa faces one felony count of production of child pornography, which carried a minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum of 30, and another for possession of child pornography, which could send him to prison for an additional 20, authorities said.

The case was handled by the East Hartford Police Department and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations unit. The prosecution is part of the U.S. Department of Justice's Project Safe Childhood initiative.

Instances of child exploitation can be reported here

