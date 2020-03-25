Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Fairfield Daily Voice
CT COVID-19 Cases Hit 875, With 19 Fatalities

Joe Lombardi
COVID-19
COVID-19 Photo Credit: Pixabay

There are now 875 positive novel coronavirus cases (COVID-19) in Connecticut, an increase of 29 percent in the last 24 hours.

The latest statistics showing 257 new cases were announced late Wednesday afternoon, March 24 by Gov. Ned Lamont.

Seven new fatalities related to COVID-19 have increased the state's total to 19.

Of the 875 positive cases, 113 have required hospitalizations (12.9 percent).

Twelve of the state's 19 COVID-19 deaths (63 percent) have happened in Fairfield County, with the others in Tolland County (three), New Haven (two) and Hartford County (two).

The number of cases jumped by 164 in Fairfield County to 546, representing 62 percent of the state's cases - the same percentage as the last report of new cases issued 24 hours earlier.

Westport has the most positive cases with 87, followed by Norwalk (66), Danbury (63), Greenwich (54), Stamford (48) and Ridgefield (42).

Here's the rundown of cases by county:

  • Fairfield County: 546 cases,  47 hospitalizations
  • Hartford County: 116 cases,  24 hospitalizations
  • Litchfield County: 33 cases,  three hospitalizations
  • Middlesex County: 15 cases, four hospitalizations
  • New Haven County: 127 cases, 28 hospitalizations
  • New London County: Nine cases, two hospitalizations
  • Tolland County: 27 cases, five hospitalizations
  • Windham County: two cases, zero hospitalizations

Total cases: 875

More than 5,898 have been tested for the virus statewide.

