CT Couple Gets Engaged After Winning $100,000 Lottery Prize

A Connecticut couple celebrated their $100,000 lottery prize with dinner and an engagement.

Tom Heltzel, of Litchfield, purchased a Quick Pick at Cumberland Farms #4590 in Torrington for each of the day's draw games on Tuesday, Dec. 14, according to Connecticut Lottery.

The following morning, he returned to the store and checked his tickets.

“None of them were winners—until I got to the last ticket, Cash5," he told CT Lottery. "My eyes are not as good as they used to be, so I had to take another look when I saw ‘Winner $100,000’ on the ticket checker. I never saw so many zeros!”

The celebrate the prize, he took his girlfriend, Karen Webster, out to dinner, and he asked her to marry him.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.