COVID-19: Sacred Heart Cancels Classes, Moves To Online Schedule For Weeks To Come

With fears of the spread of coronavirus reaching a fever pitch, Sacred Heart University in Fairfield announced it will be canceling classes as they prepare to move to a schedule of online classes.

The University announced that classes will be suspended as of Tuesday, March 10 as they prepare to transition to online classes from Wednesday, March 11 through Sunday, March 29.

The exception from online learning will be clinical placements and labs as long as they continue to be safe, officials said.

According to the University, “faculty members will take tomorrow to put their online contingency plans into operation. Be sure to check with your professors about how best to connect online for classes.”

Though classes are canceled, students will be staying on campus, and residence and dining halls will remain open and on their normal schedules. Many major events scheduled to be held on campus have also been canceled, though all admitted student days, tours and athletic events will continue as planned.

“We are taking these measures in the interest of the health of our community. We believe this is the best way to mitigate the risk of an outbreak on campus,” the notice read.

There is one presumptive coronavirus case in Connecticut - a man from Wilton who is being treated at Danbury Hospital. Two New York residents who work in Connecticut have also tested positive for the virus.

