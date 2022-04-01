COVID-19: Positivity Rate Rises To Near 4 Percent In CT, 32 New Deaths Reported

The positive COVID-19 infection rate continues to rise in Connecticut, which reported nearly three dozen new deaths.

In its latest update on Thursday, March 31, the state Department of Public Health reported 32 new virus-related deaths in the past week, as the number of deaths rose to 10,776 since March 2020.

On Wednesday, March 30, nearly 12,000 COVID-19 tests were administered in Connecticut, resulting in 471 confirmed new cases for a 3.95 percent daily positive infection rate after seeing it hover around 2 percent for weeks earlier in 2022.

Ten more COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, bringing the total being treated back down to 88 after topping 100 for several days.

As of March 31, 3,027,156 Connecticut residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,711,040 have completed the vaccination process. The state has also administered 1,477,296 booster shots.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group on March 31:

65+: >95 percent

55-64: >95 percent;

35-44: 94 percent;

45-54: 91 percent;

25-34: 89 percent;

16-17: 88 percent;

18-24: 85 percent;

12-15: 81 percent;

5-11: 48 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since the beginning of the pandemic, by county:

Fairfield: 201,737 (2,693 deaths);

New Haven: 194,786 (2,805);

Hartford: 176,544 (3,119);

New London: 54,543 (651);

Litchfield: 31,612 (454);

Middlesex: 27,936 (478);

Windham: 25,584 (300);

Tolland: 20,419 (269);

Unknown: 2,872 (10).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

