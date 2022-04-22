COVID-19: Positivity Rate Above 7.5 Percent In CT, 17 New Deaths Reported

With the emergence of sub-variants of the COVID-19 Omicron strain rapidly spreading across the country, Connecticut continues to see the number of new cases and deaths in the state rise.

In its latest update on Thursday, April 21, the state Department of Public Health reported 17 new virus-related deaths in the past week, as the number of deaths climbed to 10,826 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Over the past seven days, the positive infection rate in Connecticut also continues to rise, up to an average of 7.60 percent after holding steady below 2 percent for several weeks earlier in 2022.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that in the past week, there were an average of nearly 60,000 COVID-19 tests administered per day, resulting in 4,547 laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus daily.

Thirty-seven more COVID-19 patients were admitted into Connecticut hospitals, bringing the total being treated up to 176 after staying below 100 for much of March.

Officials said that as of April 21, 3,036,214 Connecticut residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,723,731 have completed the vaccination process.

The state has also administered 1,502,563 first booster shots and 101,296 second boosters.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group on April 21:

65+: >95 percent

55-64: >95 percent;

35-44: 94 percent;

45-54: 91 percent;

25-34: 90 percent;

16-17: 88 percent;

18-24: 85 percent;

12-15: 82 percent;

5-11: 49 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since the beginning of the pandemic, by county, according to the Department of Public Health:

Fairfield: 206,776 (2,711 deaths);

New Haven: 198,377 (2,817);

Hartford: 179,841 (3,130);

New London: 55,796 (657);

Litchfield: 33,254 (457);

Middlesex: 28,544 (480);

Windham: 25,903 (304);

Tolland: 20,932 (272);

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

