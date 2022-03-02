COVID-19: Positive Infection Rate In CT Hits 2022 Low; Latest Breakdown Of Cases, Deaths

Connecticut hit a new COVID-19 milestone as the state recorded its lowest daily positivity rate of 2022.

In his latest update to begin the month of March, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that the state administered more than 7,000 COVID-19 tests on Monday, Feb. 28, resulting in just 170 laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus.

The 2.42 daily positivity rate is the lowest recorded in Connecticut in the new year after it hovered near 25 percent during the peak in mid-January.

After weeks of seeing the number of COVID-19 patients being treated in Connecticut hospitals dwindling, the Department of Public Health reported that three more cases were admitted into hospitals, bringing the total being treated for the virus up to 191.

Of the 191 patients, officials noted that 89 (46.6 percent) are not fully vaccinated.

According to the Department of Public Health, for the week beginning on Monday, Feb. 13, unvaccinated persons had a 2.9-times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 compared to an unvaccinated person. Unvaccinated people also had an 8.4-times greater risk of dying from the virus compared to vaccinated individuals.

More than 10,300 virus-related deaths have been reported since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since the beginning of the pandemic, by county, as of Tuesday, March 1:

Fairfield: 198,201 (2,637 deaths);

New Haven: 190,110 (2,731);

Hartford: 174,606 (3,014);

New London: 53,571 (625);

Litchfield: 31,238 (443);

Middlesex: 27,363 (467);

Windham: 25,377 (290);

Tolland: 20,127 (260);

Unknown: 2,796 (3).

As of Feb. 28, more than 3 million Connecticut residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and nearly 2.7 million have completed the vaccination process. The state has also administered more than 1.4 million booster shots.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group on March 1:

65+: >95 percent

55-64: >95 percent;

45-54: 90 percent;

35-44: 93 percent;

25-34: 89 percent;

18-24: 84 percent;

16-17: 87 percent;

12-15: 80 percent;

5-11: 46 percent.

