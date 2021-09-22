COVID-19: Positive Infection Rate, Hospitalizations Down In CT; Latest Breakdown By County

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in Connecticut is on the decline as more patients being treated for the virus are being discharged from hospitals across the state.

In Connecticut, the positive daily infection rate dipped down to 2.15 percent of those tested on Tuesday, Sept. 21, after it approached 3 percent the previous day, according to the latest update from the state Department of Health.

In total, 22,743 COVID-19 tests were administered in Connecticut on Sept. 21, resulting in 490 newly confirmed cases of the virus.

Twenty-five more COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, leaving 269 still being treated for the virus statewide. Of those, 200 - 74.3 percent - are unvaccinated. Late last week, more than 325 patients were still being treated for COVID-19.

The Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to be the dominant strain in Connecticut, now accounting for more than 95 percent of all new infections, officials noted.

Connecticut continues to be among the quickest in administering the COVID-19 vaccine, with nearly 2.5 million residents receiving at least one shot, while more than 2.3 million have completed the vaccination process, according to the latest data released by the state.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group in the latest update:

65+: 97 percent

55-64: 89 percent;

45-54: 80 percent;

35-44: 79 percent;

25-34: 71 percent;

18-24: 67 percent;

16-17: 77 percent;

12-15: 67 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on Wednesday, Sept. 22:

Fairfield: 109,346 (11,591 per 100,000 residents);

New Haven: 101,655 (11,893);

Hartford: 94,331 (10,579);

New London: 25,922 (9,774);

Litchfield: 16,299 (9,038);

Middlesex: 14,289 (8,797);

Windham: 12,219 (10,463);

Tolland: 10,809 (7,172).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

