COVID-19: Popular Fairfield County Great Pumpkin Festival Canceled

A Halloween festival in Fairfield County best known for its 100-pound pumpkin carving contest, has been canceled due to concerns about the COVID-19.

Instead, organizers have opted to host their carving contest virtually.

The cancellation of the event, slated for Saturday, Oct. 17 at Boothe Memorial Park in Stratford, was announced by the Town of Stratford on social media on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

"Though canceling The Great Pumpkin Festival was not an easy decision to make," said Mayor Laura R. Hoydick, "the Boothe Park Commission along with the representative members of the non-profit organizations felt better to ere on the side of caution and not subject participants to activities that can't comply with social distancing guidelines."

The virtual pumpkin-carving contest, hosted by Celebrate Stratford and Bridgeport Fittings, will conducted on the Celebrate Stratford Facebook page.

Participants will share their submissions there on Wednesday, Oct. 28, or via email at info@CelebrateStratford.com.

Winners in the "most creative," "spookiest," "funniest" and "best in show" categories will receive gift cards for area restaurants and recognition on the town's social media pages on Friday, Oct. 30.

Traditionally, the festival also includes pie-baking and scarecrow-building contests, horse-drawn hayrides, a train ride and access to the park's historic exhibits.

