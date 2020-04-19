COVID-19: Marinas Reopen For Personal Use In NY/CT/NJ

Marinas will now be open to the public in New York, Connecticut and New Jersey as numbers are continuing to improve amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a joint announcement late on Saturday, April 18, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said marinas, boatyards and marine manufacturers will be allowed to open for personal use as long as strict social distancing and sanitization protocols are followed.

Chartered watercraft services or rentals will not be allowed, and restaurant activity at these sites must be limited to take-out or delivery only, like anywhere else in the three states. This announcement aligns the policies of the three states on this particular service.

"Throughout this pandemic, we've worked closely with our friends in neighboring states to implement a uniform regional approach to reducing the spread of the virus," Cuomo said. "Aligning our policies in this area is another example of that strong partnership, and will help ensure there is no confusion or 'state shopping' when it comes to marinas and boatyards."

"Our states share workforces, resources, public transit, and we all have share a connection on the water," Lamont said. "This is yet another example of how our states have shared interests, which is all the more reason to collaborate on these kinds of decisions. This decision provides uniformity across our marinas."

"We've committed to working with our regional partners throughout this crisis to align our policies when and where appropriate," said Murphy. "A unified approach is the most effective way to alleviate confusion for the residents of our states during the ongoing public health emergency."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.