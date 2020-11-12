COVID-19: Lamont Says No Plans To Restrict CT Indoor Dining As NYC Ban Set To Take Effect

Restaurants in New York City will be forced to close for indoor dining due to rising COVID-19 rates, but eateries will remain open with strict restrictions in Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont announced.

On Friday, Dec. 11, New York Gov Andrew Cuomo announced that indoor dining will be forbidden in the city effective Monday, Dec. 14 due to its density and a rise in hospitalizations and COVID-19 transmission rates.

Closures for indoor dining in other parts of New York State may be announced on Monday, Cuomo said.

In response, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont made a statement of his own clarifying that the state’s restaurants will remain open for indoor dining with the current restrictions put in place.

New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut have been coordinating their response to COVID-19 since the pandemic began spreading rapidly in the spring, though each state’s actions have not always mirrored one another.

Lamont has said that there are no immediate plans for restricting indoor dining or updating the state’s guidance on combating COVID-19, noting, “if you close down restaurants, where do people go? … They don’t stop eating indoors, they just go to a different environment.”

In Connecticut, the positivity rate continues to hover around 7 percent, with 3,782 positive cases reported out of 54,269 COVID-19 tests administered across the state on Thursday, Dec. 10.

There were 3,782 new COVID-19 cases reported in Connecticut, bringing the total to 146,761 since March, and four patients being treated for the virus were discharged from the state’s hospital, dropping the total to 1,210.

Thirty-six new COVID-19-related fatalities were reported as the death toll climbed to 5,363.

